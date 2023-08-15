SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Purchased by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $458,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 20.8% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of MDY stock traded down $4.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $482.28. 285,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,593. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $500.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $466.86. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

