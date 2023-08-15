SPC Financial Inc. Purchases 631 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 33.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 8.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

O opened at $57.94 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.2555 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.10%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.89.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

