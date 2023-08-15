SPC Financial Inc. Has $767,000 Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 75.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,812 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 11,835 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Union Pacific by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,682 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 36,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its stake in Union Pacific by 282.1% during the first quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 5,350 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Union Pacific by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 62,874 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Bank of America upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.97.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock opened at $229.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.78. The stock has a market cap of $140.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $242.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.45%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.