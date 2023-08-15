SPC Financial Inc. Buys New Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 21,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 22,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of XBI opened at $80.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $72.44 and a 12 month high of $95.14.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

