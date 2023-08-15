S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,296 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 21,669.8% in the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,191 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,116 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $402,031,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total value of $3,805,920.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,113 shares in the company, valued at $67,831,454.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,478 shares of company stock worth $5,301,420. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.94.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $389.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $397.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $428.65.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Further Reading

