Sovos Brands (SOVO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Sovos Brands (NASDAQ: SOVO):

8/9/2023 – Sovos Brands was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.

8/8/2023 – Sovos Brands was downgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

8/8/2023 – Sovos Brands was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2023 – Sovos Brands had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2023 – Sovos Brands was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $21.00.

8/7/2023 – Sovos Brands was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

8/7/2023 – Sovos Brands was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $21.00.

8/7/2023 – Sovos Brands was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/18/2023 – Sovos Brands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $22.50 price target on the stock.

6/27/2023 – Sovos Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $23.00.

6/22/2023 – Sovos Brands is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Sovos Brands Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ SOVO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.57. The company had a trading volume of 529,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,865. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average of $17.08. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $22.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.08.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $217.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sovos Brands news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $832,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,119,761 shares in the company, valued at $39,215,578.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Sovos Brands news, Director Robert L. Graves sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $6,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,342,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,831,599.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $832,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,119,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,215,578.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 555,903 shares of company stock worth $9,883,216. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOVO. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Sovos Brands by 165.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Sovos Brands by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

