Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 31,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 239,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Southern Energy Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a market cap of C$55.62 million, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.73.

Southern Energy (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.02 million for the quarter. Southern Energy had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 28.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Energy Corp. will post 0.2290503 EPS for the current year.

Southern Energy Company Profile

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.

Featured Stories

