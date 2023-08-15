Souders Financial Advisors Trims Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Souders Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 23.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 120.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 4.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 11.9% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

NYSE FSK opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $22.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.37.

FS KKR Capital Dividend Announcement

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 253.47%.

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FSK. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.