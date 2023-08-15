Souders Financial Advisors Purchases Shares of 4,373 American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Trading Down 0.4 %

AFG stock opened at $113.03 on Tuesday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.99 and a 1-year high of $150.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.41.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.47). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.20%.

Insider Transactions at American Financial Group

In related news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total transaction of $88,154.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $173,619.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,077.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total value of $88,154.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AFG. StockNews.com began coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on American Financial Group from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

