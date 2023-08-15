Souders Financial Advisors Acquires 222 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Dollar General were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,741,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,907,000 after purchasing an additional 192,873 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,610,000 after purchasing an additional 50,259 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Dollar General by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $564,881,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.71.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at $18,114,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,959.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $163.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.84 and its 200 day moving average is $198.23. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $151.27 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

