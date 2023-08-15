Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Stock Holdings Lifted by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 2,255.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 45,102 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SON. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 38.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 11.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 149,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,104,000 after acquiring an additional 15,130 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 5.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth $458,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Sonoco Products by 6.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SON opened at $56.51 on Tuesday. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $53.78 and a 12 month high of $65.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.12). Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

Several research firms have commented on SON. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Argus downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

