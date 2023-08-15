Sonen Capital LLC Trims Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Sonen Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,761,000 after acquiring an additional 25,856 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Avery Dennison news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $892,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded down $2.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.00. 38,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,197. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.38. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $157.28 and a 52-week high of $204.37. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.13). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.69%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.11.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

