Sonen Capital LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Sonen Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 61,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 15,505 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 503,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after buying an additional 110,673 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 18,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on MBIN shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $30.45. The stock had a trading volume of 9,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,446. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $33.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patrick D. O’brien bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael F. Petrie bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $26,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,921 shares in the company, valued at $86,810.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick D. O’brien bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $511,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,715 shares of company stock valued at $127,013. 40.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Merchants Bancorp

(Free Report)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.