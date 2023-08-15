Sonen Capital LLC Sells 495 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Sonen Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,770 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $148,247.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,203.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $148,247.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,203.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total value of $10,228,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,564,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 232,258 shares of company stock worth $53,069,368. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.77.

Shares of PANW traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.79. The stock had a trading volume of 611,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,974,467. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.63 and a 200 day moving average of $209.61. The firm has a market cap of $66.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 348.16, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

