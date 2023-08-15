Sonen Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Sonen Capital LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000. Airbnb accounts for 1.9% of Sonen Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% during the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. TheStreet downgraded Airbnb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Airbnb from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $37,040,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066,769 shares in the company, valued at $430,386,163.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $37,040,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066,769 shares in the company, valued at $430,386,163.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 4,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total transaction of $735,882.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,544,418.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,271,998 shares of company stock worth $298,366,253. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Airbnb stock traded down $2.74 on Tuesday, reaching $130.50. 1,121,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,109,830. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $154.95. The company has a market cap of $84.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

