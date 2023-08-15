Sonen Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sonen Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.2% of Sonen Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,442,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Mastercard by 30.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,926,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.00.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock traded down $4.29 on Tuesday, reaching $394.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,246. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $405.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $389.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.96. The company has a market capitalization of $371.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,967 shares of company stock worth $108,143,382 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

