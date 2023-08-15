Sonen Capital LLC Invests $202,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,002 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.9 %

UNP stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.70. The stock had a trading volume of 333,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,526. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $242.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.78. The company has a market capitalization of $138.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.97.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.