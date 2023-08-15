Sonen Capital LLC Has $859,000 Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Sonen Capital LLC trimmed its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises about 1.5% of Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in MercadoLibre by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MercadoLibre Stock Performance
Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $8.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,287.53. 71,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,949. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,214.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,225.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.78, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $754.76 and a 12-month high of $1,388.39.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,625.91.
MercadoLibre Company Profile
MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.
