Sonen Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Sonen Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,137 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 19.4% in the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 9.4% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 892 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays downgraded Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $174.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,912,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE A traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.08. 265,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,214. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.28 and a 12-month high of $160.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.35 and a 200 day moving average of $131.87. The company has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.82%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Read More

