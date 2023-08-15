Sonen Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Sonen Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,114 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Illumina by 460.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. HSBC cut their price target on Illumina from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Illumina from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.50.

ILMN traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $173.51. 307,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,339. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.89. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.29 and a 52-week high of $248.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Illumina’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,304,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

