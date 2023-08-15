SOMESING Price Reaches $0.0168 (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. SOMESING has a total market cap of $47.49 million and $451,341.54 worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOMESING token can now be purchased for $0.0168 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SOMESING has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SOMESING

SOMESING launched on November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,825,673,176 tokens. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.

SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

