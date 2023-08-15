Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Short Interest Up 22.4% in July

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the July 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Socket Mobile stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.83% of Socket Mobile worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Socket Mobile Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ SCKT traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,698. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.90. Socket Mobile has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $3.09.

About Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile ( NASDAQ:SCKT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 10.18%.

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are used in mobile applications in the areas of point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

