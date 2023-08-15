Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 161.51% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Societal CDMO in a research note on Tuesday.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCTL. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Societal CDMO by 14.5% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 10,126,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,139,000 after buying an additional 1,280,092 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Societal CDMO by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 8,916,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,611,000 after buying an additional 345,000 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Societal CDMO by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 4,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after buying an additional 1,430,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its position in Societal CDMO by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 3,073,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Societal CDMO during the 4th quarter worth about $4,269,000. 56.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Societal CDMO, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the research and development, manufacturing, and packaging for various therapeutic dosage forms primarily in the small molecules in the United States and internationally. It provides therapeutic development, end-to-end regulatory support, clinical and commercial manufacturing, aseptic fill/finish, lyophilization, packaging and logistics services to the global pharmaceutical market.
