SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Shares Sold by Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC

Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,405 shares during the period. SiriusPoint accounts for about 0.8% of Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SiriusPoint worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SiriusPoint by 83.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 666.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SiriusPoint by 250.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in SiriusPoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in SiriusPoint during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SiriusPoint

In related news, Director Wei Han Tan purchased 17,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.92 per share, with a total value of $152,121.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,876.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel S. Loeb acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.29 per share, for a total transaction of $128,095.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wei Han Tan purchased 17,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.92 per share, with a total value of $152,121.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,876.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 24,824 shares of company stock valued at $311,377. 50.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SiriusPoint Price Performance

SiriusPoint Company Profile

Shares of NYSE SPNT traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average of $8.61. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.99.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

