SingularityNET Hits Market Cap of $267.09 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 14th. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000742 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $267.09 million and $37.27 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00019724 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017597 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013913 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29,347.09 or 1.00019503 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002232 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGIX is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,313,537,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,227,214,306 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,313,537,096.5843868 with 1,227,214,305.8849297 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.21481969 USD and is up 3.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $32,175,813.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

