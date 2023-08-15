SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (SSNT) to Issue Dividend of $0.20 on August 25th

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, August 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

SilverSun Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ SSNT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.94. 33,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $20.72 million, a PE ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.26. SilverSun Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $4.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised SilverSun Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Institutional Trading of SilverSun Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSNT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in the United States. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

