Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the July 15th total of 3,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 624,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Sigma Lithium Price Performance
SGML traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $33.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,987. Sigma Lithium has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $43.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.57 and its 200 day moving average is $36.53.
Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Sigma Lithium will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sigma Lithium Company Profile
Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.
