Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the July 15th total of 3,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 624,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Sigma Lithium Price Performance

SGML traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $33.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,987. Sigma Lithium has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $43.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.57 and its 200 day moving average is $36.53.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Sigma Lithium will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 218,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,788,000 after buying an additional 66,980 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,542,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,150,000 after purchasing an additional 475,794 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 48,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 25,933 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.