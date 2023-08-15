Sietel Limited (ASX:SSL) Insider Geoffrey Rees Purchases 5,000 Shares

Sietel Limited (ASX:SSL – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Rees purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$8.90 ($5.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$44,500.00 ($28,896.10).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Sietel Limited invests in industrial, commercial, and retail real estate and listed company securities in Australia. The company also finances and leases facilities, as well as offers plant and management services. In addition, it trades as a commercial vehicle body builder; and a designer, developer, importer, and distributor of domestic appliances, as well as a property maintenance company.

