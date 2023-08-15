Siacoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.00 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 15th. Siacoin has a market cap of $186.52 million and $2.00 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Siacoin

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,894,195,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,870,724,269 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

