Short Interest in Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Increases By 18.1%

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,928,600 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the July 15th total of 1,633,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,377.6 days.

Xinyi Solar Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS XNYIF opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. Xinyi Solar has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10.

Get Xinyi Solar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XNYIF. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Xinyi Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Xinyi Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

About Xinyi Solar

(Get Free Report)

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales of Solar Glass and Solar Farm Business. The company offers ultra-clear patterned solar glasses, back glasses, and anti-reflective coating solar glasses to photovoltaic module manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyi Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyi Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.