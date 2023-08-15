Short Interest in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Rises By 10.3%

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,300 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the July 15th total of 119,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE EHI traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $7.17. The stock had a trading volume of 24,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,127. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average of $7.21. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $7.90.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

