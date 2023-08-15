Short Interest in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) Declines By 20.6%

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,200 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the July 15th total of 268,400 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of V2X from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of V2X from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get V2X alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VVX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V2X

V2X Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of V2X by 4.8% during the second quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in V2X by 2.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in V2X by 6.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in V2X by 5.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in V2X by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

VVX opened at $52.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.73 and a beta of 1.01. V2X has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $56.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $977.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.53 million. V2X had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 12.75%. The company’s revenue was up 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that V2X will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About V2X

(Get Free Report)

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.