Short Interest in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) Declines By 20.6%

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,200 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the July 15th total of 268,400 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
VVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of V2X from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of V2X from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.
VVX opened at $52.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.73 and a beta of 1.01. V2X has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $56.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $977.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.53 million. V2X had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 12.75%. The company’s revenue was up 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that V2X will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.
