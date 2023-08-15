Short Interest in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Decreases By 21.9%

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 209,200 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the July 15th total of 268,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Turning Point Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPB. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 32,550 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turning Point Brands Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Turning Point Brands stock opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.77. The company has a market cap of $440.79 million, a P/E ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 0.48. Turning Point Brands has a 12-month low of $18.81 and a 12-month high of $26.37.

Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.62%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TPB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes adult consumer products. It operates through Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products segments. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

