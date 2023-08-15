Short Interest in Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX) Declines By 21.9%

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the July 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 669,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 479,932 shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,463,792.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,063,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,042,150. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foresite Capital Management V, purchased 700,000 shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,079,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,108,796 shares in the company, valued at $12,203,124.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 479,932 shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,463,792.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,063,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,042,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of THRX stock opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $135.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 3.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.83. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Theseus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Theseus Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Theseus Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Theseus Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

About Theseus Pharmaceuticals

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors. The company also develops THE-349, a fourth-generation selective epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor to address C797X-mediated resistance to first- or later-line osimertinib treatment in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

