Short Interest in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Increases By 10.0%

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the July 15th total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $253,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,561.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,172 shares of company stock valued at $302,012. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.27. 1,415,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,097. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.95. The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 27.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

