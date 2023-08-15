Short Interest in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Rises By 10.8%

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2023

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GSGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the July 15th total of 2,950,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS stock traded down $2.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $337.74. 1,303,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,557,589. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $287.75 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.73 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 25.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $13,436,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,099,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,665,868.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $13,436,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,099,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,665,868.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,159,686 shares of company stock valued at $123,960,027 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $347.00 price target (up previously from $337.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $433.00 to $483.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.