Short Interest in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Rises By 10.8%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the July 15th total of 2,950,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS stock traded down $2.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $337.74. 1,303,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,557,589. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $287.75 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.73 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 25.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.93%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $13,436,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,099,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,665,868.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $13,436,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,099,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,665,868.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,159,686 shares of company stock valued at $123,960,027 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $347.00 price target (up previously from $337.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $433.00 to $483.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.