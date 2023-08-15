Short Interest in RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Drops By 22.2%

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,600 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 135,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
RIV Capital Trading Up 5.8 %
RIV Capital stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,211. RIV Capital has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10.
About RIV Capital
