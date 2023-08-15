Short Interest in RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Drops By 22.2%

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,600 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 135,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

RIV Capital Trading Up 5.8 %

RIV Capital stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,211. RIV Capital has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10.

About RIV Capital

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

