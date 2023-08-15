Short Interest in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Grows By 20.7%

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,980,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the July 15th total of 6,610,000 shares. Approximately 10.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In other Rigetti Computing news, Director Alissa Fitzgerald sold 40,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $57,030.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,054.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,599 shares of company stock worth $114,238. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGTI. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth $75,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth $26,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth $2,728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

RGTI has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark raised shares of Rigetti Computing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Rigetti Computing from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:RGTI traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.24. 16,845,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,055,021. Rigetti Computing has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $5.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.33.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. Its quantum computing as a Service platform can be integrated into any public, private, or hybrid cloud. The company offers product types of platform, research, and software tools, which are used in application areas of benchmarking, chemical simulation, education/entertainment, machine learning, and optimization.

