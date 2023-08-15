Short Interest in Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Expands By 16.7%

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Principal Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PY stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $41.15. The stock had a trading volume of 352 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,338. Principal Value ETF has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.44 and its 200-day moving average is $40.44.

Principal Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.246 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%.

Institutional Trading of Principal Value ETF

About Principal Value ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Value ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Principal Value ETF by 67.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $504,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $670,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Principal Value ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 13,716 shares during the last quarter.

The Principal Value ETF (PY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit higher degrees of shareholder yield. PY was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

