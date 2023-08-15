Short Interest in Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Expands By 16.7%

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Principal Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of PY stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $41.15. The stock had a trading volume of 352 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,338. Principal Value ETF has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.44 and its 200-day moving average is $40.44.
Principal Value ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.246 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%.
Institutional Trading of Principal Value ETF
About Principal Value ETF
The Principal Value ETF (PY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit higher degrees of shareholder yield. PY was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Principal Value ETF
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Principal Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.