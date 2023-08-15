Short Interest in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Expands By 21.5%

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the July 15th total of 831,100 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 755,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Precision BioSciences Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Precision BioSciences stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.53. 451,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,798. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81. Precision BioSciences has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $2.05. The company has a market cap of $61.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DTIL shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precision BioSciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops ex vivo allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T immunotherapies and in vivo therapies for genetic and infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders.

