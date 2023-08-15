Short Interest in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Declines By 31.5%

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,600 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the July 15th total of 212,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of PowerFleet

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PWFL. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the second quarter valued at $155,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 79.0% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,827,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,582 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 40.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 115,192 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 483,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 12,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in PowerFleet in the second quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on PowerFleet from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

PowerFleet Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of PWFL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.07. 84,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,494. The company has a market cap of $74.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.40. PowerFleet has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average is $2.89.

PowerFleet Company Profile

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

