Short Interest in Onfolio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFO) Increases By 14.1%

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the July 15th total of 72,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Onfolio Price Performance

Shares of ONFO stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.95. 21,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,163. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73. Onfolio has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $3.66.

Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Onfolio had a negative net margin of 313.89% and a negative return on equity of 22,694.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onfolio

About Onfolio

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Onfolio stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onfolio Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ONFO Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.36% of Onfolio as of its most recent SEC filing.

Onfolio Holdings, Inc acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, digital, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

