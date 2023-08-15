Short Interest in Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Expands By 16.8%

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 306,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 261,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ONEXF remained flat at $61.16 during trading on Tuesday. 535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,846. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.00. Onex has a twelve month low of $43.80 and a twelve month high of $61.65. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 1.44.
Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ONEXF shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Onex from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Onex from C$87.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Onex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th.
Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.
