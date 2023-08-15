Short Interest in Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH) Grows By 16.7%

Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Oncology Pharma Price Performance

Oncology Pharma stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,611. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28. Oncology Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $1.44.

About Oncology Pharma

Oncology Pharma Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Kalos Therapeutics Inc for exploring treatment opportunities of the COVID-19 virus. The company was formerly known as SourcingLink.net Inc and changed its name to Oncology Pharma Inc in June 2019.

