Short Interest in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ) Decreases By 30.0%

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

NYMTZ remained flat at $17.40 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 7,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,885. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.43. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $20.43.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 1st were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

