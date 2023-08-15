Short Interest in MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) Grows By 6.9%

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 288,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 269,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INKT. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MiNK Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in MiNK Therapeutics by 159.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 17,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in MiNK Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. 1.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INKT stock opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average is $2.01. The stock has a market cap of $62.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of -0.31. MiNK Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $4.32.

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MiNK Therapeutics will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. It's product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

