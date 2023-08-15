Short Interest in Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MPRAW) Drops By 21.7%

Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MPRAW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the July 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Mercato Partners Acquisition Stock Up 5.9 %

NASDAQ:MPRAW opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. Mercato Partners Acquisition has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercato Partners Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 500,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 200,050 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 443,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 221,787 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

Mercato Partners Acquisition Company Profile

Mercato Partners Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and operating a business in technology or branded consumer products sector.

