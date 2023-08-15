Short Interest in Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) Decreases By 16.5%

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,300 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the July 15th total of 184,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Luther Burbank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 29.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 13,814 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Luther Burbank by 51.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Luther Burbank by 50.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 122,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 41,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 692,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 56,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Luther Burbank Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LBC traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $9.95. 10,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,968. Luther Burbank has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $13.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

About Luther Burbank

(Get Free Report)

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.