Short Interest in Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Decreases By 32.4%

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,060,000 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the July 15th total of 8,970,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley started coverage on Lilium in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Lilium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Lilium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lilium currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LILM
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lilium
Lilium Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LILM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.13. 2,506,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,871,466. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.05. Lilium has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $3.13.
About Lilium
Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lilium
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- The How and Why of Investing in Large-Cap Stocks
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.