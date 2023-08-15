Short Interest in Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Decreases By 32.4%

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,060,000 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the July 15th total of 8,970,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley started coverage on Lilium in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Lilium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Lilium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lilium currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lilium

Lilium Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Palantir Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lilium by 230.7% in the 2nd quarter. Palantir Technologies Inc. now owns 4,672,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260,011 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lilium by 130.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 187,857 shares during the period. Longitude Cayman Ltd. raised its holdings in Lilium by 181.5% in the 2nd quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 760,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 490,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Lilium in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lilium in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LILM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.13. 2,506,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,871,466. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.05. Lilium has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $3.13.

About Lilium

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

Featured Articles

