Short Interest in Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Declines By 27.0%

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,224,800 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the July 15th total of 18,124,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 399.5 days.

Koninklijke KPN Stock Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS KKPNF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.53. The company had a trading volume of 10,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,750. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average is $3.52. Koninklijke KPN has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

