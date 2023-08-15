Short Interest in Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Declines By 27.0%

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,224,800 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the July 15th total of 18,124,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 399.5 days.
Koninklijke KPN Stock Down 0.8 %
OTCMKTS KKPNF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.53. The company had a trading volume of 10,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,750. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average is $3.52. Koninklijke KPN has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80.
Koninklijke KPN Company Profile
